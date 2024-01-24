Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: George Wash. 14-4, Richmond 13-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond is 8-2 against George Wash. since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Richmond ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Wildcats.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Jordan King, who scored 24 points. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, George Wash.'s good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 81-67 to the Minutemen.

Despite their defeat, George Wash. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Garrett Johnson, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Darren Buchanan Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Spiders are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 14-4.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for George Wash., though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Richmond's sizeable advantage in that area, George Wash. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Richmond couldn't quite finish off George Wash. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 107-105. Will Richmond have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..