Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: George Wash. 11-2, Richmond 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

George Wash. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center. The Revolutionaries are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

George Wash. is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Virginia-Wise 102-62 last Sunday. The Revolutionaries have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season.

George Wash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They are a perfect 3-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Richmond last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-57 bruising from FGCU.

Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from Dusan Neskovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. The contest was Neskovic's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

George Wash. pushed their record up to 11-2 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Richmond, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Wash. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their field goals this season. Given George Wash.'s sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: George Wash. is playing on the road, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

George Wash. is a 3.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..