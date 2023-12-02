Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: William & Mary 3-5, Richmond 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will be playing at home against the William & Mary Tribe at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The timing is sure in Richmond's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while William & Mary has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, the Spiders couldn't handle the Shockers and fell 80-68.

Despite the loss, Richmond got a solid performance out of Neal Quinn, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact William & Mary found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 96-62 loss at the hands of the Spartans. William & Mary has not had much luck with Norfolk State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Spiders' loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Tribe, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Richmond is a big 15.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

William & Mary won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.