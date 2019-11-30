How to watch Richmond vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Richmond vs. Boston College basketball game
Who's Playing
Richmond (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Richmond 5-1; Boston College 4-3
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Richmond Spiders at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Eagles' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Richmond hopes will continue.
It looks like the Eagles got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Saint Louis Billikens took down the Eagles 64-54.
As for Richmond, it looks like the Spiders got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (25) and lost 79-65 to the Auburn Tigers. G Blake Francis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Spiders; he played for 35 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
The Eagles aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.99
Odds
The Spiders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Richmond and Boston College both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 23, 2017 - Boston College 78 vs. Richmond 73
- Nov 26, 2016 - Richmond 67 vs. Boston College 54
