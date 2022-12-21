Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Richmond

Current Records: Bucknell 7-4; Richmond 5-6

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will play host again and welcome the Bucknell Bison to Robins Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Bucknell should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Spiders will be looking to right the ship.

A win for Richmond just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 85-57 defeat to the Clemson Tigers. A silver lining for Richmond was the play of forward Tyler Burton, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 victory.

Richmond is now 5-6 while the Bison sit at 7-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spiders are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won two out of their last three games against Richmond.