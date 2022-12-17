Who's Playing

Clemson @ Richmond

Current Records: Clemson 8-3; Richmond 5-5

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Richmond will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Clemson received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 76-58 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Guard Chase Hunter (13 points) and guard Brevin Galloway (12 points) were the top scorers for Clemson.

Meanwhile, Richmond made easy work of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Tuesday and carried off a 77-48 victory. Forward Isaiah Bigelow and center Neal Quinn were among the main playmakers for Richmond as the former had 17 points along with six boards and the latter had nine points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Clemson's defeat took them down to 8-3 while Richmond's victory pulled them up to 5-5. We'll see if Clemson can steal the Spiders' luck or if Richmond records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.