Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Richmond

Current Records: Coppin State 5-10; Richmond 6-6

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Coppin State Eagles are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 87.2 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Robins Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. They will be seeking to avenge the 82-47 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2018.

Coppin State took a serious blow against the George Mason Patriots last Friday, falling 91-53. One thing holding the Eagles back was the mediocre play of guard Nendah Tarke, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bucknell Bison last week, winning 81-71. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and shot 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five boards.

Coppin State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Coppin State, who are 7-7-1 against the spread.

Richmond's win lifted them to 6-6 while Coppin State's loss dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Richmond can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 14-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.