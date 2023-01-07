Who's Playing
Duquesne @ Richmond
Current Records: Duquesne 12-4; Richmond 8-7
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders are 7-2 against the Duquesne Dukes since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spiders and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Richmond is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond came out on top against George Washington by a score of 73-63. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Dukes beat the VCU Rams 79-70 on Wednesday. Duquesne's guard Jimmy Clark III looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to six boards and five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Clark III has had at least three steals. Clark III's points were the most he has had all year.
Their wins bumped Richmond to 8-7 and Duquesne to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Richmond and the Dukes clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Richmond have won seven out of their last nine games against Duquesne.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Richmond 74 vs. Duquesne 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Duquesne 67 vs. Richmond 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Richmond 79 vs. Duquesne 72
- Mar 06, 2020 - Richmond 73 vs. Duquesne 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - Duquesne 74 vs. Richmond 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Richmond 81 vs. Duquesne 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Richmond 77 vs. Duquesne 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Richmond 101 vs. Duquesne 90
- Feb 27, 2016 - Richmond 83 vs. Duquesne 67