Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Richmond

Current Records: Duquesne 12-4; Richmond 8-7

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are 7-2 against the Duquesne Dukes since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spiders and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Richmond is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond came out on top against George Washington by a score of 73-63. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dukes beat the VCU Rams 79-70 on Wednesday. Duquesne's guard Jimmy Clark III looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to six boards and five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Clark III has had at least three steals. Clark III's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped Richmond to 8-7 and Duquesne to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Richmond and the Dukes clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won seven out of their last nine games against Duquesne.