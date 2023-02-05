Who's Playing

Fordham @ Richmond

Current Records: Fordham 18-4; Richmond 11-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Fordham Rams will be on the road. Fordham and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET on Sunday at Robins Center. The Rams have some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Fordham beat the Saint Louis Billikens 75-65 on Tuesday. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 66-62 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday. A silver lining for Richmond was the play of forward Tyler Burton, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

Fordham's win lifted them to 18-4 while Richmond's loss dropped them down to 11-12. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Spiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won nine out of their last ten games against Fordham.