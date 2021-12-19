Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Richmond
Current Records: Old Dominion 5-6; Richmond 7-4
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Robins Center. Richmond will be strutting in after a victory while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The NC State Wolfpack typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Spiders proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond beat NC State 83-74. Richmond got double-digit scores from four players: forward Grant Golden (19), forward Tyler Burton (16), forward Nathan Cayo (14), and guard Jacob Gilyard (13). Cayo had some trouble finding his footing against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Monarchs entered their matchup against the VCU Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Old Dominion fell to VCU 75-66. The top scorers for Old Dominion were forward Austin Trice (16 points) and guard C.J. Keyser (14 points).
Richmond's win brought them up to 7-4 while Old Dominion's loss pulled them down to 5-6. The Spiders are 3-3 after wins this year, and Old Dominion is 3-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Old Dominion have won three out of their last five games against Richmond.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Richmond 62 vs. Old Dominion 59
- Dec 19, 2018 - Old Dominion 63 vs. Richmond 54
- Dec 06, 2017 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Richmond 60
- Nov 14, 2016 - Old Dominion 64 vs. Richmond 61
- Dec 16, 2015 - Richmond 77 vs. Old Dominion 61