Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Richmond

Current Records: Old Dominion 5-6; Richmond 7-4

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Robins Center. Richmond will be strutting in after a victory while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The NC State Wolfpack typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Spiders proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond beat NC State 83-74. Richmond got double-digit scores from four players: forward Grant Golden (19), forward Tyler Burton (16), forward Nathan Cayo (14), and guard Jacob Gilyard (13). Cayo had some trouble finding his footing against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs entered their matchup against the VCU Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Old Dominion fell to VCU 75-66. The top scorers for Old Dominion were forward Austin Trice (16 points) and guard C.J. Keyser (14 points).

Richmond's win brought them up to 7-4 while Old Dominion's loss pulled them down to 5-6. The Spiders are 3-3 after wins this year, and Old Dominion is 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won three out of their last five games against Richmond.