Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Richmond

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 11-11; Richmond 11-11

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are 2-8 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Spiders and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Robins Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a win while Richmond will be stumbling in from a loss.

Richmond suffered a grim 86-60 defeat to the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday. One thing holding Richmond back was the mediocre play of center Neal Quinn, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Bonnies have finally found some success away from home. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the VCU Rams 61-58. St. Bonaventure's forward Yann Farell filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Spiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Richmond and the Bonnies now sit at an identical 11-11. St. Bonaventure is 5-5 after wins this year, and Richmond is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spiders are a 5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won eight out of their last ten games against Richmond.