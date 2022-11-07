Who's Playing
VMI @ Richmond
What to Know
The VMI Keydets and the Richmond Spiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Robins Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. VMI struggled last year, ending up 16-16. Richmond went 24-13 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Providence Friars 79-51.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Keydets ranked 14th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). To make matters even worse for VMI, Richmond was 11th best (top 3%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Richmond 72 vs. VMI 69