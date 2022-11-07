Who's Playing

VMI @ Richmond

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Richmond Spiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Robins Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. VMI struggled last year, ending up 16-16. Richmond went 24-13 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Providence Friars 79-51.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Keydets ranked 14th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). To make matters even worse for VMI, Richmond was 11th best (top 3%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.