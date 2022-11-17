Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Richmond
Current Records: Wichita State 1-1; Richmond 2-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center.
Wichita State came up short against the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday, falling 66-57. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Shockers were far and away the favorite. Craig Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 92-90 to the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.