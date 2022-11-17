Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Richmond

Current Records: Wichita State 1-1; Richmond 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center.

Wichita State came up short against the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday, falling 66-57. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Shockers were far and away the favorite. Craig Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 92-90 to the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.