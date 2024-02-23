Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Iona 13-12, Rider 10-16

What to Know

Rider will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. Iona took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Rider proved on Sunday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 104-62 win over the Jaspers. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-26.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 59-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Iona has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Broncs and bumps their season record up to 10-16. As for the Gaels, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider and the Gaels were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on February 4th, but the Broncs came up empty-handed after a 94-93 loss. Will Rider have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Iona is a slight 1-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.