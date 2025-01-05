Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Manhattan 6-6, Rider 4-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manhattan is 2-8 against Rider since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Manhattan Jaspers will be staying on the road to face off against the Rider Broncs at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The Jaspers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Manhattan is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 103-95 loss to Siena. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game two weeks ago (86), the Jaspers still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their seventh straight defeat. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 89-63 bruising that North Carolina State dished out two weeks ago. The Broncs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-23.

Jay Alvarez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Even though they lost, Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups.

Manhattan's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-6. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Manhattan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've been averaging only 63.6. The only thing between Manhattan and another offensive beatdown is Rider. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Manhattan was dealt a punishing 104-62 loss at the hands of Rider when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Manhattan was down 50-26.

Series History

Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.