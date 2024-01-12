Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Manhattan 4-9, Rider 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Rider ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Golden Griffins. The victory was some much needed relief for Rider as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Bobcats on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin.

The Broncs' win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Looking ahead to Friday, Rider is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Rider: they have a less-than-stellar 4-9-1 record against the spread this season.

Rider beat Manhattan 67-56 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rider is a big 9.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.