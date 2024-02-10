Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Marist 12-9, Rider 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rider is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, the Broncs lost to the Stags on the road by a decisive 84-67 margin. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes didn't have too much trouble with the Saints on the road on Thursday as they won 67-51. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marist.

The Broncs' loss dropped their record down to 8-15. As for the Red Foxes, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Red Foxes will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider might still be hurting after the devastating 83-60 defeat they got from the Red Foxes in their previous meeting back in January. Will Rider have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Rider is a slight 2-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.