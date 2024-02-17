Halftime Report

Mt St Mary's and the Broncs have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 26-22, Mt St Mary's has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Mt St Mary's entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Rider step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-13, Rider 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Mt St Mary's will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Mt St Mary's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Bobcats with points to spare, taking the game 96-79. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Mt St Mary's did.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. The contest between them and the Red Foxes wasn't a total blowout, but with the Broncs falling 77-62 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Rider didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Broncs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Mt St Mary's came up short against the Broncs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-62. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Rider has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.