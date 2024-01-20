Halftime Report
Their last head-to-head back in January of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Niagara and Rider will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Niagara leads 38-36 over Rider.
Niagara came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Niagara Purple Eagles @ Rider Broncs
Current Records: Niagara 7-9, Rider 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Alumni Gymnasium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Rider going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Last Sunday, the Broncs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-60 punch to the gut against the Red Foxes.
Rider struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Niagara's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 93-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Saints. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
The Broncs' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-12. As for the Purple Eagles, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizeable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.
Rider skirted past Niagara 65-62 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Rider is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
Series History
Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Rider 65 vs. Niagara 62
- Jan 02, 2023 - Niagara 61 vs. Rider 59
- Feb 25, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Niagara 66 vs. Rider 55
- Jan 08, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Niagara 70
- Feb 09, 2020 - Rider 73 vs. Niagara 58
- Jan 17, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 22, 2019 - Rider 97 vs. Niagara 81
- Jan 13, 2019 - Rider 104 vs. Niagara 84