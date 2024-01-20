Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Niagara and Rider will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Niagara leads 38-36 over Rider.

Niagara came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Niagara 7-9, Rider 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Alumni Gymnasium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Rider going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Last Sunday, the Broncs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-60 punch to the gut against the Red Foxes.

Rider struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Niagara's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 93-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Saints. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Broncs' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-12. As for the Purple Eagles, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizeable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider skirted past Niagara 65-62 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rider is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.