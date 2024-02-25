Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-7, Rider 11-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rider is 1-9 against the Bobcats since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. Quinnipiac is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Rider will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Even though Rider has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Broncs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Gaels. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 39-39 at halftime, Quinnipiac was not quite the Stags' equal in the second half on Friday. The Bobcats took a 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Broncs' victory bumped their record up to 11-16. As for the Bobcats, their loss dropped their record down to 19-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rider came up short against the Bobcats when the teams last played back in January, falling 88-84. Will Rider have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Rider.