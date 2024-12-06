Who's Playing
Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Rider Broncs
Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-5, Rider 4-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Quinnipiac is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rider Broncs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The experts predicted Quinnipiac would be headed in after a win, but Stonehill made sure that didn't happen. Quinnipiac fell 88-74 to Stonehill on Sunday. That's two games in a row now that the Bobcats have lost by exactly 14 points.
Quinnipiac struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.
Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Fairfield by a score of 78-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Broncs have suffered since March 14th.
Quinnipiac's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Rider, they now have a losing record at 4-5.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Quinnipiac came up short against Rider in their previous meeting back in February, falling 88-78. Can Quinnipiac avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.
- Feb 25, 2024 - Rider 88 vs. Quinnipiac 78
- Jan 05, 2024 - Quinnipiac 88 vs. Rider 84
- Feb 19, 2023 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 06, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Rider 63
- Jan 19, 2022 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 14, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 21, 2021 - Quinnipiac 93 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 64
- Feb 16, 2020 - Rider 79 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 07, 2020 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 61