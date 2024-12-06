Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-5, Rider 4-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Quinnipiac is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rider Broncs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Quinnipiac would be headed in after a win, but Stonehill made sure that didn't happen. Quinnipiac fell 88-74 to Stonehill on Sunday. That's two games in a row now that the Bobcats have lost by exactly 14 points.

Quinnipiac struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Fairfield by a score of 78-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Broncs have suffered since March 14th.

Quinnipiac's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Rider, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Quinnipiac came up short against Rider in their previous meeting back in February, falling 88-78. Can Quinnipiac avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.