St. Peter's Peacocks @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: St. Peter's 16-13, Rider 15-16

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo



What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Rider Broncs are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game St. Peter's was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact St. Peter's found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 89-74 fall against the Bobcats. St. Peter's has struggled against Quinnipiac recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Rider entered their tilt with St. Peter's with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Broncs walked away with a 61-56 victory over the Peacocks on Thursday.

Rider got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony McCall out in front who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals. McCall didn't help Rider's cause all that much against Penn State back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Rider was T.J. Weeks Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Peacocks' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-13. As for the Broncs, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-16 record this season.

St. Peter's came up short against Rider in their previous matchup on Thursday, falling 61-56. Can St. Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rider is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.