Halftime Report

Rider and St. Peter's have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Rider leads 29-26 over St. Peter's.

Rider entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will St. Peter's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: St. Peter's 16-11, Rider 14-16

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Peter's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Jaspers, posting a 89-57 victory at home. That 32 point margin sets a new team best for St. Peter's this season.

Meanwhile, Rider came tearing into Sunday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Golden Griffins with a 65-61 victory.

The Peacocks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.7 points per game. As for the Broncs, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season.

St. Peter's is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

St. Peter's and Rider pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Rider is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Rider is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Rider and St. Peter's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.