Who's Playing

Delaware @ Rider

Current Records: Delaware 7-4; Rider 4-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Rider Broncs are heading back home. They will take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Rider and the Stonehill Skyhawks two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the Broncs wrapped it up with a 78-67 win on the road.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Delaware has finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the Princeton Tigers this past Friday 76-69.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rider is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Rider is now 4-4 while Delaware sits at 7-4. The Broncs are 2-1 after wins this season, the Fightin' Blue Hens 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.