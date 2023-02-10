Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Rider

Current Records: Fairfield 10-13; Rider 13-9

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Fairfield Stags are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. The Broncs and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Rider strolled past the Manhattan Jaspers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 67-56.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came up short against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, falling 70-61.

Rider is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Rider's victory lifted them to 13-9 while Fairfield's defeat dropped them down to 10-13. We'll see if the Broncs can repeat their recent success or if the Stags bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider and Fairfield both have seven wins in their last 14 games.