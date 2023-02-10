Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Rider
Current Records: Fairfield 10-13; Rider 13-9
What to Know
The Rider Broncs and the Fairfield Stags are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. The Broncs and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Rider strolled past the Manhattan Jaspers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 67-56.
Meanwhile, Fairfield came up short against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, falling 70-61.
Rider is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Rider's victory lifted them to 13-9 while Fairfield's defeat dropped them down to 10-13. We'll see if the Broncs can repeat their recent success or if the Stags bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Rider and Fairfield both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Rider 78 vs. Fairfield 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Fairfield 65 vs. Rider 59
- Jan 28, 2022 - Fairfield 76 vs. Rider 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - Fairfield 72 vs. Rider 56
- Jan 01, 2021 - Rider 70 vs. Fairfield 62
- Mar 01, 2020 - Rider 65 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 31, 2020 - Rider 68 vs. Fairfield 52
- Jan 03, 2019 - Rider 83 vs. Fairfield 82
- Jan 23, 2018 - Rider 90 vs. Fairfield 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Rider 96 vs. Fairfield 77
- Feb 13, 2017 - Fairfield 69 vs. Rider 67
- Dec 01, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 09, 2016 - Fairfield 69 vs. Rider 64
- Dec 04, 2015 - Fairfield 74 vs. Rider 70