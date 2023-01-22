Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Rider
Current Records: Manhattan 6-11; Rider 8-9
What to Know
The Rider Broncs and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 84-78 at home and the Broncs taking the second 79-67.
On Friday, Rider narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 65-62.
Meanwhile, Manhattan came up short against the Iona Gaels on Friday, falling 84-76.
Rider's victory brought them up to 8-9 while Manhattan's loss pulled them down to 6-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncs are stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. The Jaspers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Series History
Rider have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 05, 2019 - Manhattan 73 vs. Rider 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 47
- Feb 08, 2018 - Rider 77 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 07, 2018 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 02, 2017 - Rider 69 vs. Manhattan 68
- Feb 22, 2017 - Rider 93 vs. Manhattan 82
- Jan 13, 2017 - Manhattan 76 vs. Rider 73
- Feb 28, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2016 - Manhattan 65 vs. Rider 57