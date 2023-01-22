Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Rider

Current Records: Manhattan 6-11; Rider 8-9

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 84-78 at home and the Broncs taking the second 79-67.

On Friday, Rider narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 65-62.

Meanwhile, Manhattan came up short against the Iona Gaels on Friday, falling 84-76.

Rider's victory brought them up to 8-9 while Manhattan's loss pulled them down to 6-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncs are stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. The Jaspers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.