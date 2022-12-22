Who's Playing

Marist @ Rider

Current Records: Marist 4-6; Rider 4-5

What to Know

The Rider Broncs are 11-3 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Broncs and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 79-67 on the road and Rider taking the second 79-75.

Rider was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Rider had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Red Foxes and the Manhattan Jaspers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Marist falling 80-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put the Broncs at 4-5 and Marist at 4-6. Rider is 2-2 after losses this year, Marist 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Marist.