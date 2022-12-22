Who's Playing
Marist @ Rider
Current Records: Marist 4-6; Rider 4-5
What to Know
The Rider Broncs are 11-3 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Broncs and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 79-67 on the road and Rider taking the second 79-75.
Rider was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Rider had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Red Foxes and the Manhattan Jaspers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Marist falling 80-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
The losses put the Broncs at 4-5 and Marist at 4-6. Rider is 2-2 after losses this year, Marist 1-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Series History
Rider have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Marist.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Marist 75
- Dec 05, 2021 - Marist 79 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 22, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 12, 2020 - Rider 69 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 16, 2019 - Rider 74 vs. Marist 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Rider 75 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 27, 2019 - Rider 86 vs. Marist 85
- Feb 10, 2018 - Rider 89 vs. Marist 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - Rider 60 vs. Marist 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Rider 84 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 06, 2017 - Rider 73 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Marist 71 vs. Rider 58
- Jan 14, 2016 - Rider 102 vs. Marist 100