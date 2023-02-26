Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Rider

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 10-19; Rider 15-11

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while Mount St. Mary's will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mount St. Mary's received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 80-68 to the Iona Gaels.

Meanwhile, things were close when Rider and the Siena Saints clashed on Friday, but Rider ultimately edged out the opposition 69-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Mountaineers are now 10-19 while the Broncs sit at 15-11. Rider is 9-5 after wins this year, and Mount St. Mary's is 8-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Series History

Rider won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.