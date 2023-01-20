Who's Playing

Niagara @ Rider

Current Records: Niagara 9-8; Rider 7-9

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Rider and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs will be strutting in after a win while Niagara will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Rider sidestepped the Iona Gaels for a 70-67 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Niagara as they fell 66-64 to the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday.

Rider's win brought them up to 7-9 while the Purple Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 9-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Broncs are stumbling into the game with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. Niagaras have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Series History

Rider have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.