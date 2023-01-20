Who's Playing
Niagara @ Rider
Current Records: Niagara 9-8; Rider 7-9
What to Know
The Rider Broncs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Rider and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs will be strutting in after a win while Niagara will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Rider sidestepped the Iona Gaels for a 70-67 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Niagara as they fell 66-64 to the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday.
Rider's win brought them up to 7-9 while the Purple Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 9-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Broncs are stumbling into the game with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. Niagaras have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Series History
Rider have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Niagara 61 vs. Rider 59
- Feb 25, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Niagara 66 vs. Rider 55
- Jan 08, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Niagara 70
- Feb 09, 2020 - Rider 73 vs. Niagara 58
- Jan 17, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 22, 2019 - Rider 97 vs. Niagara 81
- Jan 13, 2019 - Rider 104 vs. Niagara 84
- Dec 31, 2017 - Rider 99 vs. Niagara 76
- Jan 28, 2017 - Niagara 80 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 08, 2017 - Rider 89 vs. Niagara 78
- Feb 14, 2016 - Rider 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 05, 2016 - Rider 66 vs. Niagara 60