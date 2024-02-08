Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Green Bay 15-9, Robert Morris 9-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.99

What to Know

After four games on the road, Robert Morris is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Robert Morris proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-67 victory over the Titans.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's and the Jaguars' contest on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Phoenix were the clear victor by a 79-56 margin over the Jaguars. The win was nothing new for Green Bay as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 15-9 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, the Phoenix will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 78-61. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Robert Morris is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Green Bay.