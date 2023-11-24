Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-2, Robert Morris 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania



What to Know

After two games on the road, Robert Morris is heading back home. They will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Colonials came up short against the Badgers and fell 78-68.

The losing side was boosted by Jackson Last, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Jacksonville faltered in their matchup on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 107-56 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Jacksonville was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-22.

Jacksonville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Niblack, who scored 22 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and DeeJuan Pruitt who scored 9 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Jacksonville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh pulled down 19.

The Colonials bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Dolphins, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.