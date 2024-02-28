Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: N. Kentucky 16-13, Robert Morris 10-19

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Events Center. N. Kentucky has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, the Norse strolled past the Jaguars with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 73-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Robert Morris in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Norse's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Colonials, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-19 record this season.

Looking ahead, N. Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

N. Kentucky strolled past the Colonials in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 77-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 2-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Robert Morris.