Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Cleveland State 7-7; Robert Morris 7-7

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials lost both of their matches to the Cleveland State Vikings last season on scores of 68-75 and 67-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonials and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The PFW Mastodons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. Robert Morris managed a 75-70 victory over the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' 2022 ended with an 85-71 defeat against the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonials are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland State's loss took them down to 7-7 while Robert Morris' victory pulled them up to 7-7. A win for Cleveland State would reverse both their bad luck and Robert Morris' good luck. We'll see if Cleveland State manages to pull off that tough task or if Robert Morris keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cleveland State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last eight years.