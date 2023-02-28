Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Robert Morris

Regular Season Records: IUPUI 5-26; Robert Morris 15-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at UPMC Events Center in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney.

The game between the Jaguars and the Youngstown State Penguins this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with IUPUI falling 93-79 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Robert Morris is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Thursday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-75 to IUPUI. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Robert Morris to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Robert Morris and IUPUI both have two wins in their last four games.