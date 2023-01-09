Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Robert Morris
Current Records: IUPUI 3-13; Robert Morris 7-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Robert Morris Colonials and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Robert Morris winning the first 66-49 on the road and IUPUI taking the second 66-56.
2023 "welcomed" the Colonials with a 78-56 beatdown courtesy of the Youngstown State Penguins this past Thursday.
Meanwhile, IUPUI took a serious blow against Youngstown State this past Saturday, falling 105-74.
Robert Morris is now 7-9 while the Jaguars sit at 3-13. Robert Morris is 4-4 after losses this season, IUPUI 3-9.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Robert Morris and IUPUI both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 17, 2022 - IUPUI 66 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Feb 05, 2022 - Robert Morris 66 vs. IUPUI 49