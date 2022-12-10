Who's Playing

Marshall @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Marshall 8-1; Robert Morris 4-6

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head to UPMC Events Center at 7 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Robert Morris Colonials. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Thundering Herd and the Duquesne Dukes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Marshall wrapped it up with an 82-71 victory on the road. Marshall got double-digit scores from five players: Taevion Kinsey (19), Andrew Taylor (18), Kamdyn Curfman (14), Wyatt Fricks (12), and Obinna Anochili-Killen (11).

Meanwhile, the Central Michigan Chippewas typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. Robert Morris secured a 71-66 W over CMU.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Thundering Herd are now 8-1 while the Colonials sit at 4-6. Marshall is 7-0 after wins this year, Robert Morris 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 8-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marshall have won both of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last eight years.