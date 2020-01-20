How to watch Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-8; Robert Morris 8-10

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Events Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Robert Morris was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 53-49 to the Merrimack Warriors.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday, falling 72-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Robert Morris is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Colonials are now 8-10 while Sacred Heart sits at 10-8. Robert Morris is 4-5 after losses this year, Sacred Heart 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Robert Morris have won six out of their last eight games against Sacred Heart.