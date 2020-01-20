How to watch Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-8; Robert Morris 8-10
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Events Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Robert Morris was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 53-49 to the Merrimack Warriors.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday, falling 72-65.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Robert Morris is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Colonials are now 8-10 while Sacred Heart sits at 10-8. Robert Morris is 4-5 after losses this year, Sacred Heart 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Colonials are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Robert Morris have won six out of their last eight games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. Robert Morris 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Robert Morris 72 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 26, 2018 - Robert Morris 64 vs. Sacred Heart 56
- Jan 18, 2018 - Robert Morris 74 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Robert Morris 79 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Dec 29, 2016 - Robert Morris 78 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Feb 25, 2016 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. Robert Morris 65
