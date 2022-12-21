Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Robert Morris

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-9; Robert Morris 5-7

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Robert Morris Colonials and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (Pa.) is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials should still be feeling good after a win, while St. Francis (Pa.) will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, St. Francis (Pa.) lost to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on the road by a decisive 91-76 margin. Forward Josh Cohen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 68-59 on Sunday.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss took them down to 3-9 while Robert Morris' victory pulled them up to 5-7. We'll see if the Red Flash can steal the Colonials' luck or if Robert Morris records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won nine out of their last 12 games against Robert Morris.