Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Robert Morris
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-9; Robert Morris 5-7
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Robert Morris Colonials and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (Pa.) is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials should still be feeling good after a win, while St. Francis (Pa.) will be looking to get back in the win column.
This past Saturday, St. Francis (Pa.) lost to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on the road by a decisive 91-76 margin. Forward Josh Cohen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 68-59 on Sunday.
St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss took them down to 3-9 while Robert Morris' victory pulled them up to 5-7. We'll see if the Red Flash can steal the Colonials' luck or if Robert Morris records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) have won nine out of their last 12 games against Robert Morris.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Robert Morris 75 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 67
- Mar 10, 2020 - Robert Morris 77 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Robert Morris 78 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Feb 18, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 86 vs. Robert Morris 71
- Feb 16, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 31, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 76 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Jan 11, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 89 vs. Robert Morris 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 89 vs. Robert Morris 83
- Jan 12, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 77 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Feb 11, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 68 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Robert Morris 78