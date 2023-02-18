Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-9; Robert Morris 13-15
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. The Colonials and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris should still be riding high after a win, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship.
Robert Morris strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-56.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 87-58 defeat at the hands of the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday.
Robert Morris' victory brought them up to 13-15 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 18-9. The Colonials are 6-6 after wins this year, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 7-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Robert Morris and Wisconsin-Milwaukee both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 27, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Robert Morris 67 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64