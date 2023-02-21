Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Youngstown State 22-7; Robert Morris 14-15

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Penguins and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Youngstown State made easy work of the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday and carried off a 95-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. Robert Morris took their contest against Wisconsin-Milwaukee by a conclusive 80-60 score. The oddsmakers were on Robert Morris' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped the Penguins to 22-7 and the Colonials to 14-15. Both Youngstown State and Robert Morris have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Robert Morris.