Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Youngstown State 22-7; Robert Morris 14-15
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Penguins and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
Youngstown State made easy work of the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday and carried off a 95-65 win.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. Robert Morris took their contest against Wisconsin-Milwaukee by a conclusive 80-60 score. The oddsmakers were on Robert Morris' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Their wins bumped the Penguins to 22-7 and the Colonials to 14-15. Both Youngstown State and Robert Morris have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Youngstown State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Robert Morris.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78
- Dec 04, 2019 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Nov 28, 2018 - Robert Morris 76 vs. Youngstown State 56
- Nov 29, 2017 - Robert Morris 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Nov 30, 2016 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Robert Morris 74
- Dec 02, 2015 - Youngstown State 65 vs. Robert Morris 58