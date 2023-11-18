Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Howard 2-2, Rutgers 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Howard Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bison earned a 64-53 victory over the Terriers. The win was just what Howard needed coming off of a 107-86 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Rutgers waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-60 win over the Hoyas.

Aundre Hyatt and Derek Simpson were among the main playmakers for Rutgers as the former earned 12 points along with 7 rebounds and the latter earned 15 points.

The victory got the Bison back to even at 2-2. As for the Scarlet Knights, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Howard came up short against Rutgers when the teams last played back in November of 2015, falling 82-70. Can Howard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.