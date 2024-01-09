Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Indiana 10-4, Rutgers 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana is 2-8 against Rutgers since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. Indiana pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Scarlet Knights.

Last Saturday, the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes 71-65.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points, and Malik Reneau, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights couldn't handle the Hawkeyes on Saturday and fell 86-77. Rutgers has not had much luck with Iowa recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Rutgers got a solid performance out of Mawot Mag, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though they lost, Rutgers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iowa only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

The Hoosiers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Scarlet Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Indiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Rutgers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Rutgers is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.