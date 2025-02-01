Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Michigan 15-5, Rutgers 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Michigan took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They snuck past Penn State with a 76-72 win. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but the Wolverines were the better team in the second half.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Tre Donaldson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and four steals. Donaldson had some trouble finding his footing against Purdue on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Rutgers earned a 79-72 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday.

Ace Bailey was nothing short of spectacular: he went 13 for 20 en route to 37 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.7 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Acuff, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

Michigan pushed their record up to 15-5 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home. As for Rutgers, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan was pulverized by Rutgers 82-52 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.