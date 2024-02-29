Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Michigan 8-20, Rutgers 14-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Jersey Mike's Arena. Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Wolverines couldn't handle the Boilermakers and fell 84-76. Michigan has not had much luck with the Boilermakers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dug McDaniel, who scored 19 points along with six assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. McDaniel didn't help Michigan's cause all that much against the Spartans two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Rutgers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 63-46 fall against the Terrapins. Rutgers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Wolverines have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season. As for the Scarlet Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Michigan have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, the Scarlet Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Rutgers is a solid 7-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.