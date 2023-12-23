Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Miss. State 9-2, Rutgers 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Miss. State Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Prudential Center. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Rutgers: 60.9, Miss. State: 63) so any points scored will be well earned.

Rutgers has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Sharks on Saturday as the Scarlet Knights made off with a 83-61 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Rutgers.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Aundre Hyatt was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miss. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 72-54 victory over the Mean Green. The over/under was set at 126 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Cameron Matthews, who scored nine points along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of KeShawn Murphy, who scored 18 points.

The Scarlet Knights' win bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.