Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Northwestern 17-7, Rutgers 13-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Northwestern has not done well against the Nittany Lions recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Wildcats walked away with a 68-63 victory over the Nittany Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 3 on the offensive boards, as Northwestern did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matthew Nicholson, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds. Brooks Barnhizer was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rutgers had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Badgers with a sharp 78-56 win.

Rutgers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Clifford Omoruyi led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Omoruyi didn't help Rutgers' cause all that much against the Terrapins last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Williams, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Wildcats' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.1 points per game. As for the Scarlet Knights, their win bumped their record up to 13-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northwestern just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39.1% of their shots this season. Given Northwestern's sizable advantage in that area, the Scarlet Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northwestern is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Northwestern is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Rutgers is a 3.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.