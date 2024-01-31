Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Penn State 9-11, Rutgers 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.16

What to Know

Rutgers and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Scarlet Knights couldn't handle the Boilermakers and fell 68-60. Rutgers has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rutgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jamichael Davis, who scored nine points, and Aundre Hyatt who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Gophers. Penn State was up 47-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Penn State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Qudus Wahab, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Ace Baldwin Jr. who scored 16 points along with six assists. Wahab didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against the Buckeyes last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Scarlet Knights' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for the Nittany Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Rutgers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Rutgers is a solid 7-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rutgers and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.