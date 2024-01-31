Who's Playing
Penn State Nittany Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Current Records: Penn State 9-11, Rutgers 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.16
What to Know
Rutgers and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Sunday, the Scarlet Knights couldn't handle the Boilermakers and fell 68-60. Rutgers has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Rutgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jamichael Davis, who scored nine points, and Aundre Hyatt who scored 15 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Gophers. Penn State was up 47-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Penn State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Qudus Wahab, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Ace Baldwin Jr. who scored 16 points along with six assists. Wahab didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against the Buckeyes last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.
The Scarlet Knights' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for the Nittany Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.
Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Rutgers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.
Going forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Odds
Rutgers is a solid 7-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 143.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rutgers and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Rutgers 59 vs. Penn State 56
- Jan 24, 2023 - Rutgers 65 vs. Penn State 45
- Mar 06, 2022 - Rutgers 59 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 49
- Jan 21, 2021 - Penn State 75 vs. Rutgers 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Penn State 65 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 07, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43