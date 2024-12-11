Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Penn State 8-1, Rutgers 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Penn State and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Nittany Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Penn State will bounce into Tuesday's matchup after (finally) beating Purdue, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. Penn State walked away with an 81-70 victory over Purdue on Thursday.

Penn State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Kern Jr., who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Kern Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Buffalo last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ace Baldwin Jr. was another key player, earning 17 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Rutgers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took an 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Ohio State. The match marked the Scarlet Knights' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Dylan Harper, who scored 18 points plus two steals. His performance made up for a slower game against Texas A&M last Saturday.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Rutgers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.1 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Rutgers is a slight 1-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Rutgers and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.