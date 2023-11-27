Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-3, Rutgers 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks will head out on the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jersey Mike's Arena. St. Peter's might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Peacocks came up short against the River Hawks and fell 69-61. St. Peter's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Rutgers came tearing into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Bison with a sharp 85-63 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rutgers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Derek Simpson, who scored 23 points. Simpson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Clifford Omoruyi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Peacocks' defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Scarlet Knights, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.