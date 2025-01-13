Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: UCLA 11-5, Rutgers 8-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Rutgers is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 68-50 bruising from Purdue on Thursday. The game marked the Scarlet Knights' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, Rutgers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Bailey, who posted 17 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Bailey had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, UCLA ended up a good deal behind Maryland on Friday and lost 79-61.

Like UCLA, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Tyler Bilodeau led the charge by going 7 for 12 en route to 18 points. Bilodeau is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Rutgers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for UCLA, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.